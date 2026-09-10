Big Ten Makes Major Replay Change After Michigan Controversy

The Big Ten is opening the doors to its replay process much wider, and the timing is difficult to separate from the controversy that followed Michigan’s last-second escape against Western Michigan.

Beginning Saturday, television broadcasts from Big Ten venues using Big Ten replay and on-field officials will be permitted to show live audio between the referee and replay official, the video being examined during the review and a view inside the Big Ten Replay Center. The conference expanded its replay access Wednesday, extending a program that had been limited primarily to Friday night games.

The announcement comes four days after replay officials restored one second to Michigan’s game against Western Michigan, allowing Bryce Underwood to throw the 47-yard touchdown pass to JJ Buchanan that turned a 12-7 loss into a 13-12 victory.

Michigan Controversy Put Replay Process Under a Microscope

The Big Ten had already planned to give viewers greater access to replay conversations in 2026. Its original Sept. 1 announcement applied the enhanced presentation to selected Friday night games, including Michigan State’s opener against Toledo.

What changed Wednesday was the scale.

The expanded system now applies to every conference game played under Big Ten officiating and replay jurisdiction, plus qualifying home nonconference games. That came after several days in which the mechanics of replay became nearly as important as the Michigan-Western Michigan result itself.

The Big Ten initially explained the final second by saying replay footage showed Western Michigan safety Micah Davis touching the ball while established out of bounds with one second remaining. The MAC later challenged the protocol used to reach that determination, prompting the Big Ten to stand by its ruling and say it would have no further comment.

The conference has not said the Michigan controversy caused Wednesday’s expansion.

The sequence of events still makes the value of greater transparency fairly obvious.

Michigan Won’t Actually Get the New Access Saturday

There is an unusual twist.

Michigan’s game against Oklahoma at the Big House will not be one of the games covered by the expanded Big Ten replay presentation.

Saturday’s Michigan-Oklahoma contract calls for the officiating crew, replay officials and replay system to come from Oklahoma’s conference, meaning an SEC crew will handle the game. The arrangement was detailed in the schools’ game contract obtained through an open-records request and reported by Sooners on SI.

Michigan State, meanwhile, will get the enhanced access immediately.

The Spartans’ home game against Eastern Michigan is specifically included among the seven nonconference games listed by the Big Ten for Saturday. Viewers could therefore hear the discussion between the referee and replay official if a review occurs in East Lansing.

That is a notable first weekend for an expanded policy born into unusually intense scrutiny.

Transparency Won’t Eliminate Replay Disputes

The change will not prevent controversial calls.

Replay still requires officials to interpret video, apply rules and determine whether the evidence is sufficient to change a ruling. Giving viewers access to the conversation does not guarantee everyone will agree with the decision.

It does remove some of the mystery.

During the Michigan-Western Michigan finish, television viewers saw an NBC clock reach zero while Big Ten replay officials relied on different synchronized footage to restore a second. The gap between what viewers saw and what officials used became the center of the dispute.

Now, broadcasts can show more of that process while it is happening rather than waiting for explanations after the stadium empties.

For the Big Ten, that may be the most useful response available after a Week 1 replay decision turned one second into a multi-day conference controversy.