MAC Challenges Michigan Win, Big Ten Fires Back

The Big Ten is not backing away from the replay decision that gave Michigan one final chance against Western Michigan.

Hours after the Mid-American Conference challenged the replay procedure used at the end of Michigan’s stunning 13-12 victory, the Big Ten issued a brief response Tuesday and made clear that its position has not changed.

“The Big Ten stands by the statement released following the conclusion of the Western Michigan at Michigan game and the determination made by the replay officials. We will have no further comment on the matter.”

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The response comes after MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said further review determined that the Big Ten replay crew did not follow the established protocol when deciding whether one second should be restored. The MAC’s official statement says the replay crew should have used the clock displayed on the program feed rather than the clock embedded within the Big Ten replay system.

Big Ten and MAC Now Disagree on the Replay Process

That distinction is significant because it changes the argument surrounding Michigan’s miracle finish.

The Big Ten’s original explanation of the final second focused on synchronized replay video showing Western Michigan defensive back Micah Davis touching the football while established out of bounds with one second remaining.

The MAC is now challenging something different: whether that clock should have been used at all.

“After further study and investigation, it is now evident that replay protocol was not properly followed,” Steinbrecher said.

According to the MAC, using the required program-feed clock would have meant no additional play and a 12-7 Western Michigan victory. The conference has submitted formal appeals to the NCAA FBS Oversight Committee and College Football Playoff asking that Western Michigan be recognized as the winner for ranking, evaluation and selection purposes.

Michigan’s 13-12 Victory Still Stands

For now, Michigan remains 1-0.

The controversy began when Bryce Underwood’s first desperation pass appeared to expire the clock with Western Michigan leading 12-7. Replay officials restored one second, giving Underwood another snap. He then connected with JJ Buchanan for the 47-yard game-winning Hail Mary.

Western Michigan had initially indicated it was ready to move forward after president Russ Kavalhuna learned there was no conventional appeals process. The MAC’s Tuesday announcement changed the situation considerably by taking the dispute directly to the NCAA and CFP.

The Big Ten’s response closes another door.

It is standing by its replay officials, standing by its original explanation and, at least publicly, saying nothing more.

The argument now moves outside the conference.