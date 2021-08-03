Big Ten rumored to be on verge of adding new member

According to a rumor floating around, the Big Ten may be on the verge of adding a new member to their conference.

According to Mike Vernon, he is hearing that his sources are telling him that it’s imminent that Kansas is heading to the Big Ten and the move is likely to be announced in the next couple of weeks.

Vernon then backpedaled a bit as he clarified that he is hearing this move is “more possible” than it was 24 hours ago.

Note: This is purely a rumor at this point but we thought we would pass it along to keep you aware.

Let me clarify: I am HEARING this is more possible than it was just 24 hours ago. I think there may be some truth to this message board rumor and am working to find out more. https://t.co/kLZjBxkqH3 — Mike Vernon (@M_Vernon) August 3, 2021