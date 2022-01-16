Big time DL recruit decommits from Michigan

He won’t be coming to Ann Arbor after all.

Four-star defensive lineman Joel Starlings, who had committed to the Michigan Wolverines in November as part of the 2023 recruiting class, has changed his mind and announced on social media that he’ll be decommitting:

“Dear family, friends and supporters. I would like to give thanks to God for blessing me and giving me the tools and abilities to play the sport I love. I would like to thank the University of Michigan for showing the hospitality they’ve shown to me and my family. With the changing of the coaching situation at my position at the University of Michigan, me and my family have decided to re-open my recruitment from here on out. With this decision I will be keeping all options open to other schools. God Bless! #RespectMyDecision.”

The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder hails from Richmond (Va.) Benedictine and is the No. 216 prospect nationally per 247Sports.

– – Quotes via Maize ‘n Brew Link – –