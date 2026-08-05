Bijan Robinson Reveals Private Jahmyr Gibbs Contract Conversations

Bijan Robinson got his deal.

Now he is hoping Jahmyr Gibbs gets his.

The Atlanta Falcons ended Robinson’s training camp hold-in by signing him to a three-year extension worth $66.75 million in new money, with incentives capable of pushing the total to $75 million. Robinson’s base average of $22.25 million set a new running back benchmark, while the maximum value could reach $25 million per season.

Gibbs remains on the sideline in Allen Park as his representatives negotiate with the Detroit Lions.

Robinson revealed Wednesday that the two running backs have stayed in contact while navigating nearly identical situations.

“We just told each other, ‘Just hang in there, everything’s going to get done, everything’s going to be all right,’” Robinson said. “And it’s cool to see him go through it, too. And I hope he gets the most out of what he deserves because he deserves it, deserves it all.”

That is more than polite support from another player.

Robinson knows exactly what Gibbs is experiencing.

Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs Shared the Same Wait

The comparisons began before either player reached the NFL.

Atlanta selected Robinson with the eighth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Detroit chose Gibbs four selections later, drawing immediate questions about which team had landed the better running back.

Three years later, both players have validated those decisions.

Robinson led the NFL with 2,298 yards from scrimmage in 2025 and earned first-team All-Pro honors. Gibbs has accumulated 5,029 yards from scrimmage and 49 touchdowns through his first three seasons while becoming one of football’s most explosive offensive weapons.

Their contract situations developed along parallel tracks, too.

Both reported to training camp. Neither immediately practiced. Both waited while their teams negotiated extensions expected to reshape the running back market.

Robinson’s wait is over.

Gibbs’ continues.

Robinson Believes Gibbs Deserves to Be Paid

Robinson could have treated his new contract like the finish line in a competition.

Instead, he publicly supported Gibbs’ effort to surpass it.

“I hope he gets the most out of what he deserves because he deserves it, deserves it all.”

That sentence will not hurt Gibbs’ argument.

Robinson is now the owner of the NFL’s richest running back contract. If the player who just reset the market believes Gibbs deserves everything coming to him, Detroit cannot dismiss that as empty teammate hype.

The Lions already know Gibbs’ value.

Dan Campbell has declared him Detroit’s bell cow following the offseason departure of David Montgomery. The expectation is that Gibbs will handle a significantly larger share of the rushing workload while remaining one of Jared Goff’s most dangerous receiving options.

Detroit is not negotiating with a complementary back.

It is negotiating with the centerpiece of its 2026 offense.

Robinson’s Contract Gives Detroit a Clear Number

Before Robinson signed, the Lions could argue that the market had not yet been established.

That argument is gone.

Robinson received $66.75 million over three new years before incentives. That works out to $22.25 million annually. He received $51 million guaranteed and a $37 million signing bonus, according to multiple reports.

Gibbs’ camp now has a straightforward target.

Beat $22.25 million per season.

A four-year extension between $90 million and $92 million would place Gibbs at $22.5 million to $23 million annually and make him the NFL’s highest-paid running back based on the deal’s base value.

The guarantees may be even more important.

Detroit can offer Gibbs immediate security through a substantial signing bonus while spreading the cap impact across his remaining rookie contract and the extension years. Gibbs carries a 2026 cap charge of roughly $5.68 million and remains under team control through 2027.

The Lions have flexibility.

Robinson’s deal gave them the blueprint.

Brad Holmes Confirms Dialogue Continues

General manager Brad Holmes acknowledged Wednesday that the Lions remain in communication with Gibbs’ representatives.

“Look, obviously we love Jahmyr,” Holmes said during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Me and Dan have always been believers in that one-two punch. I just think that’s how this league is going now. But, you know, we’re having dialogue. We’ll see where it goes.”

When told the agreement would eventually get completed, Holmes responded, “That’s the hope.”

Those comments confirm the talks are alive.

They do not suggest the finish line is immediately ahead.

Gibbs has now missed a full week of practice while continuing to attend meetings and participate in team activities inside the facility. The hold-in allows him to remain connected to the Lions without taking the physical risk that comes with padded training camp practices.

Every day that passes increases the attention surrounding the negotiation.

Robinson’s deal only adds to it.

The Gibbs-Robinson Competition Is Good for Both Players

Robinson does not appear bothered by the possibility of Gibbs topping his contract.

He views their connection as motivation.

“The Bijan-Gibbs debate is actually cool to see,” Robinson said. “It actually helps us both out because every single Sunday or whatever day we play, we’re always trying to compete against each other.

“And to have a guy like that, that I can compete with in whatever game he’s playing in and whatever game I’m playing in, we just know that we have to give our best effort. So, it’s cool to experience that.”

That rivalry is not built on bitterness.

It is two elite players from the same draft class pushing the position forward.

Robinson offers rare patience, vision and receiving ability. Gibbs brings breathtaking acceleration, open-field creativity and the ability to score from almost anywhere.

Which one is better?

Detroit fans will choose Gibbs. Atlanta fans will choose Robinson. The debate may last throughout their careers.

The contract market now gives Gibbs an opportunity to answer in a different category.

Detroit Should End the Wait

The Lions possess contractual leverage, but dragging the negotiation deeper into camp offers limited benefit.

Gibbs is expected to take on the largest workload of his career. He needs padded repetitions in Drew Petzing’s offense. The offensive line needs time to adjust to his pace, cuts and preferred running lanes.

Detroit also has built its culture around rewarding homegrown stars.

Holmes has repeatedly described Gibbs, Sam LaPorta and Brian Branch as foundational players the organization wants to retain.

Robinson’s agreement established the price.

Gibbs’ production established the value.

The remaining work is about guarantees, structure and finding a number both sides can celebrate.

Bottom Line

Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs spent the offseason encouraging each other to remain patient while pursuing new contracts.

Robinson’s patience paid off with a record-setting extension in Atlanta. Now he wants Gibbs to receive everything he deserves from the Lions.

Detroit knows the market. It knows Gibbs’ importance. It knows the offense is preparing to place more responsibility on his shoulders than ever before.

The friendly competition between Robinson and Gibbs has benefited both players since they entered the league.

It may now help Gibbs become the NFL’s next highest-paid running back.