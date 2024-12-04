fb
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Detroit Lions

Bill Belichick Issues Warning for Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions' defense has been a topic of discussion recently, with one of the most notable voices in football, Bill Belichick, offering his insights. The New England Patriots head coach appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and addressed the Lions' pass rush situation, calling attention to some potential weaknesses in their defense.

Bill Belichick's Warning for Detroit Lions

As it stands, Detroit's defense ranks tied for 16th in the NFL with 30 sacks on the season. This includes standout performances from Aidan Hutchinson, who had 7.5 sacks prior to his injury, and Za'Darius Smith, the active leader with 7 sacks, which includes his time with the Cleveland Browns. Despite these efforts, Belichick believes there’s a gap in the Lions' pass rush that could be problematic moving forward.

“I think that the Lions, whether that’s coach Campbell, (general manager) Brad Holmes, whoever it is, has certainly tried to address the pass rush situation. I think that needs to be addressed. They don’t get very much pressure on the quarterback,” Belichick said as quoted by SI. “A lot of the sacks that they do get are because the quarterback holds the ball for an extended period of time, and they’ve got a lot of sacks in the fourth quarter when they’ve been ahead in obvious passing situations.”

Pass Rush and Coverage Concerns

Belichick also noted that Detroit's defensive struggles aren’t limited to their pass rush. While they have been statistically strong on third downs, the overall lack of pressure on opposing quarterbacks could be a significant issue against stronger teams.

“In spite of the fact that they’re statistically a very good third-down team, I think that that’s going to be an issue for them against the better teams that they play like it was in the first half of the Houston game where they were down by whatever it was, two touchdowns just at halftime,” Belichick added.

He further pointed out that the Lions' ability to play man-to-man coverage may also be tested as they face more formidable opponents down the stretch.

What This Means for the Lions

As Detroit prepares for the upcoming stretch of games, including high-stakes matchups against top-tier teams, the pressure is on for their defense to step up. The pass rush, in particular, will need to be more effective if they hope to compete at the highest level. The Lions will need to refine their pass rush and coverage schemes to address the concerns that Belichick outlined, ensuring they are ready for the challenges that lie ahead.

With critical games ahead, especially against teams with potent offenses, the Lions' defense will need to adjust quickly if they hope to keep up with the league’s best.

