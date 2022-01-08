in U of M

Bill Belichick to the Wolverines? Michigan message boards have laughable options to replace Jim Harbaugh

15 Views 3 Votes

The rumors/reports of Jim Harbaugh potentially leaving Michigan are flowing like never before and until Harbaugh himself puts an end to them, one way or another, they will just continue.

IF Harbaugh were to leave Michigan, there have been a handful of potential replacements that are actually plausible and would make sense.

But the ones you are about to see from Michigan message boards are laughable at best.

As you can see below, the first one suggests Brady Hoke and Don Brown as options while the second message board suggestion is that the Wolverines offer $20 million to Bill Belichick.

We assume these posters are kidding around but at this point, we just don’t know 😉

Now, back to looking for more Harbaugh news.

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Detroit Lions announce 7 roster moves prior to matchup vs. Green Bay Packers