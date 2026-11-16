Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is facing another heartbreaking setback after reportedly suffering a season-ending torn ACL during Sunday’s 35-10 victory over the New England Patriots in Germany. But someone who knows exactly what it feels like to suffer an injury while celebrating has offered the 26-year-old some powerful words of encouragement.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

Former NFL kicker Bill Gramatica, whose own career became associated with an infamous celebration injury in 2001, spoke with ESPN’s Mike Garafolo about Hutchinson’s situation. And while the circumstances brought back some painful memories, Gramatica is convinced that Hutchinson will overcome this latest obstacle.

“It’s going to sting for a while, but it won’t define him,” Gramatica said. “He’s such an incredible athlete and he’s going to come back.”

For a player who has already battled back from one devastating injury, those words carry plenty of weight.

Oct 20, 2002; Tempe, AZ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Arizona Cardinals kicker Bill Gramatica (7) follows through on a kick against the Dallas Cowboys at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Bill Gramatica Knows What Aidan Hutchinson Is Going Through

Gramatica was kicking for the Arizona Cardinals when he celebrated a 42-yard field goal against the New York Giants in December 2001 by jumping into the air. Unfortunately, he landed awkwardly and tore his right ACL, creating one of the most memorable celebration-related injuries in NFL history.

When Hutchinson suffered a similar injury while celebrating his first-quarter sack of Drake Maye on Sunday, Gramatica immediately began receiving messages about the incident. Speaking with Garafolo, the former kicker acknowledged that his name tends to resurface whenever something like this happens.

“For some reason, people tend to remember me every time something like that happens,” Gramatica said. “This is the most high-profile one I think we’ve seen.”

But rather than focusing on the unfortunate similarities, Gramatica offered encouragement to Hutchinson.

“He’s already playing with a chip on his shoulder, it feels like,” Gramatica said. “So this is just going to add to that.”

Gramatica also made it clear that he doesn’t believe players should stop celebrating because of freak injuries.

“It’s a freak thing and I would never tell anybody not to celebrate,” Gramatica said. “I think it’s the emotion, and that’s the natural part of the game. It’s not scripted, it just comes from the heart.”

Lions Fans Have Seen This Before

Unfortunately, Hutchinson isn’t the first Detroit Lions player to suffer a devastating knee injury while celebrating a sack. Back in 2014, linebacker Stephen Tulloch tore his ACL after jumping into the air following a sack of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The similarities are difficult to ignore, especially considering both players suffered their injuries without being contacted during the celebration itself. Tulloch eventually returned in 2015, starting all 16 games and leading the Lions with 107 tackles.

Hutchinson, meanwhile, is facing another lengthy recovery after initial testing reportedly revealed a torn ACL. There is also concern about possible additional meniscus damage, according to ESPN, with further testing in the United States this week expected to determine the full extent of the injury.

The latest setback comes after Hutchinson missed most of the 2024 season with a broken leg before bouncing back with 14.5 sacks in 2025. He had already recorded six sacks through nine games this season and was once again among Detroit’s most important defensive players.

Gramatica Offers Perspective on Hutchinson’s Future

Perhaps the most meaningful part of Gramatica’s message wasn’t about football at all. Having lived through the frustration and public attention surrounding his own injury, the former Cardinals kicker believes Hutchinson will eventually view this difficult moment much differently.

Gramatica, who now keeps bees and sells honey to support families of children with cancer at his daughter’s school, told Garafolo that those families shape how he sees football injuries.

“Injuries like (Hutchinson’s) and football is nothing compared to what these families go through,” Gramatica said. “That’s why I’m saying it seems big to him now, but in the grand scheme of his life, it’s going to be very minor.”

It’s a perspective that could be valuable for Hutchinson as he begins another difficult road to recovery. The Lions will certainly miss his production on the field, but Gramatica’s message is a reminder that one unfortunate moment doesn’t have to determine a player’s legacy.

Hutchinson has already proven he can return from a devastating injury and play at an elite level. Now, he’ll have an opportunity to do it again.

And as Gramatica made clear, this injury doesn’t have to define him.