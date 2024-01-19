Billboard pops up on freeway as Detroit Lions prepare to host Buccaneers [Photo]

As the Detroit Lions brace themselves for the NFC Divisional Round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field, a witty and bold message has taken over the digital billboards across Metro Detroit. The sign, reading “The Bucs stop here,” not only captures the city's playful spirit but also illustrates the high stakes and anticipation surrounding this crucial NFL game.

A Viral Sensation and a City's Pride

This isn't the first time such billboards have caught the public's eye and gone viral on social media. Following the Detroit Lions' controversial loss to the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023, similar billboards started appearing, fueling conversations and engaging the community. These digital taunts are more than just roadside attractions; they are a reflection of a city's passion and unity, rallying behind their team in a significant playoff moment.

The mystery billboard-buyer strikes again, this time referencing the upcoming Lions game vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (the “Bucs”) at Ford Field. The buyer’s identity remains unknown; Bottom right on sign says: PF8 Anonymous Donor. More ⁦@WWJ950⁩ and https://t.co/CkYTXL3e7P. pic.twitter.com/tzxlyCscPI — Mike Campbell (@reportermikec) January 18, 2024

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Digital billboards across Metro Detroit feature the message “the Bucs stop here” ahead of the Lions vs. Buccaneers NFC Divisional Round game. The viral billboards first appeared after the Detroit Lions' loss to the Cowboys, sparking social media attention. These billboards represent Detroit's unity and excitement for the Lions' playoff journey, enhancing the city's spirit as they host the Buccaneers.

The Bottom Line – A City United for Victory