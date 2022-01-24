Bills QB Josh Allen weighs in on NFL overtime rule following heartbreaking loss to Chiefs

If you happened to tune in for Sunday night’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, you witnessed one of the greatest playoff games of all time.

Bills QB Josh Allen and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes went toe-to-toe for 60 minutes and that was not enough as the game went to overtime.

In overtime, Mahomes marched the Chiefs’ offense right down the field before tossing the game-winning touchdown pass to end the game.

Due to the NFL’s current overtime rules, the game ended as soon as the Chiefs scored their touchdown, without even allowing Allen and the Bills to touch the ball.

Following the game, plenty bashed the NFL overtime rule but Allen stayed classy.

“I can’t complain about that,” Allen said. “If it was the other way around, we’d be celebrating too.”