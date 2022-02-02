Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz embarrasses himself with tone-deaf tirade against reporter

The sports world was rocked when the identity of the former Chicago Blackhawks player who brought to light explosive sexual assault allegations against the team has been revealed as Kyle Beach, a 2008 Draft selection who suffered abuse at the hands of then-video coach Brad Aldrich during the 2010 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The full details of the report that was subsequently released resulted in the resignations of general manager Stan Bowman and senior director of hockey administration Al MacIsaac. Meanwhile, former Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville resigned as head coach of the Florida Panthers, while the Blackhawks fined $2 million by the NHL.

However, the team’s principal owner and chairman Rocky Wirtz demonstrated that the team clearly still is beyond tone-deaf in their actions. During a Town Hall earlier today, Wirtz refused to address the sexual assault scandal, and berated the reporter for even asking.

“We’re not going to talk about Kyle Beach,” Wirtz said. “We’re not going to talk about 2010. We’re moving on.”

“We’re not going to talk about what happened,” an irritated Wirtz continued. “We’re moving forward. That’s my answer. Now, what’s your next question?”

As the reporter tried to continue with his original line of questioning, he was once again cut off by Wirtz, who was getting more agitated.

“No, that’s none of your business,” he said. “It’s none of your business. What we’re going to do today is none of your business. I don’t think it’s any of your business.”

“You don’t work for the company,” Wirtz then continued when asked why. “If somebody in the company asked that question, we’ll answer it. And I think you should get on to the next subject. We’re not going to talk about Kyle Beach. We’re not going to talk about anything that happened. Now we’re moving on. What more do I have to say? You want to keep asking the same question? Ask the next question.”

