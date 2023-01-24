Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
More
    U of M

    Blake Corum has his snow-camo-wrapped Camaro stolen

    By W.G. Brady
    722
    0

    Inside the Article:

    It was a special season for Blake Corum and the Michigan football team as they defeated Michigan State and Ohio State, and won a second-straight Big Ten Championship by defeating Purdue in the Big Ten Championship. Unfortunately, Corum suffered a knee injury in the Wolverines' game against Illinois, and he was unable to play for the remainder of the season. Had he not been injured, Corum likely would have been a Heisman Trophy finalist and would have entered the 2023 NFL Draft.

    Blake Corum
    Photo via The Wolverine

    Why it Matters

    On Tuesday, a report surfaced that Corum's 2017 snow-camo-wrapped Camero was stolen from an Ann Arbor Garage.

    • The car was given to Corum by his parents when he graduated high school
    • Corum had other valuable items in the car, including his All-American helmet and other University of Michigan clothing

    Blake Corum responds to having his car stolen

    - Advertisement -

    Earlier today, it was reported by The Wolverine that the car Blake Corum has stolen was purchased with NIL money. Well, Corum set the record straight about how he got the car, and he had a message for whoever stole it.

    “Wasn’t NIL funded, my parents used their hard earned money to bless me with something nice after I graduated high school,” Corum Tweeted. “God bless whoever stole it.”


    - Advertisement -
    Previous article
    Detroit Lions Close Chapter On Matt Patricia As They Look to Move Forward
    Next article
    Player to Watch: Pius Suter Looks to Lead Red Wings to Victory Against Struggling Sharks
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Lions NotesW.G. Brady -

    Dan Campbell featured in Gretchen Whitmer’s #MichiganGrit commercial [Video]

    Gretchen Whitmer has released a new commercial and she used one of Dan Campbell's locker room speeches.
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

    Subscribe

    To get email updates from Today News.

    © Fan Driven Media LLC.