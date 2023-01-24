Blake Corum has his snow-camo-wrapped Camaro stolen

It was a special season for Blake Corum and the Michigan football team as they defeated Michigan State and Ohio State, and won a second-straight Big Ten Championship by defeating Purdue in the Big Ten Championship. Unfortunately, Corum suffered a knee injury in the Wolverines' game against Illinois, and he was unable to play for the remainder of the season. Had he not been injured, Corum likely would have been a Heisman Trophy finalist and would have entered the 2023 NFL Draft.

Why it Matters

On Tuesday, a report surfaced that Corum's 2017 snow-camo-wrapped Camero was stolen from an Ann Arbor Garage.

The car was given to Corum by his parents when he graduated high school

Corum had other valuable items in the car, including his All-American helmet and other University of Michigan clothing

Blake Corum responds to having his car stolen

Earlier today, it was reported by The Wolverine that the car Blake Corum has stolen was purchased with NIL money. Well, Corum set the record straight about how he got the car, and he had a message for whoever stole it.

“Wasn’t NIL funded, my parents used their hard earned money to bless me with something nice after I graduated high school,” Corum Tweeted. “God bless whoever stole it.”

Wasn’t NIL funded, my parents used their hard earned money to bless me with something nice after I graduated high school. God bless whoever stole it🙏🏽 https://t.co/Jt7Da22E8S — #2⃣BeSavage (@blake_corum) January 24, 2023



