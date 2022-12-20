Blake Corum talks about if he will return to Michigan

Corum spoke to Adam Schefter about whether or not he will return to Michigan

Heading into Michigan‘s game against Illinois, running back Blake Corum was one of the odds-on favorites to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy. Unfortunately, Corum suffered a knee injury just before halftime, and that injury eventually caused him to miss extended action, including pretty much all of the Wolverines’ game against Ohio State, and the entire Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue. Because of that injury, there has been speculation that Corum could return to the Wolverines for his senior season.

This week's hottest stories

What did Blake Corum say about a potential return to Michigan?

On Tuesday, Corum joined Adam Schefter on his Podcast, and he talked about whether or not he will return to the Wolverines or if he will enter the NFL Draft.

“I’m still trying to figure that out, honestly,” Corum told Adam Schefter. “A lot has been happening recently, with the injury. I have thought a lot about it a little bit, but right now, you know, I’m just trying to figure some things out, get my knee right. I have a couple of weeks before I have to decide on what’s best for me, and what I should do. So, I’m going to try and put some puzzle pieces together and see what’s best.”

Featured Videos



In terms of declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft, Corum said he has not yet made a decision.

“I’m 50-50, I’ve not made a decision,” Corum said. “It’s a hard decision, you know what I’m saying? It’s a hard decision. I got to think about what’s best for Blake Corum.”