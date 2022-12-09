Blake Corum’s Heisman Trophy result is laughable

Corum was not even invited to the ceremony

Heading into the 2022 season, most believed that Blake Corum would be a big weapon for the Michigan Football team. But very few, if any, would have guessed that he would be one of the Heisman Trophy frontrunners by the time November rolled around. But that is exactly what Corum was, and he almost certainly would have been a finalist had he not gotten injured in Wolverines second-to-last regular season game. In fact, many believe Corum still should have been a finalist. Well, we now know exactly where Corum finished in the Heisman voting.

Where did Blake Corum finish in the Heisman Trophy voting?

During the 2022 season, Corum finished in the Top 10 of the following categories:

-Carries

-Rushing yards

-Yards per carry (min. 15.0 carries/game)

-Rushing touchdowns

-First downs

-Runs of 20+ yards

-Forced missed tackles

-Yards after contact

Despite the stats listed above, Corum was not invited to the Heisman ceremony, which means he did not finish in the top 4 of the voting.

According to The Michigan Insider, Corum has finished seventh in the voting.

“While the winner has yet to be announced between Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, USC’s Caleb Williams, TCU’s Max Duggan and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett IV, the Heisman Trust revealed the order of the rest of the top 10 Thursday night. Blake Corum was seventh, trailing Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker and, more surprisingly, Bryce Young. Washington’s Michael Penix, Texas’ Bijan Robinson and North Carolina’s Drake Maye rounded out the top 10.”

During the 2022 season, Corum rushed for 1,463 yards and 19 total touchdowns, and he did not even play (very much) in the final 2.5 games of the season.

Nation, do you think Corum should have been invited to the Heisman ceremony?