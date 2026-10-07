Whittingham Wants More Power Runs. His Tackle Agrees.

Michigan Wolverines junior tackle Blake Frazier agrees with his head coach. The downhill power running the program was built on has gone missing, and Frazier said Tuesday it is “what we have gotten away from a little bit.” Michigan is tied for 100th in the FBS at 135.0 rushing yards per game, and it managed a season-low 79 yards in Saturday’s 20-14 loss at Minnesota.

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Blake Frazier Agrees With Kyle Whittingham on Downhill Runs

Head coach Kyle Whittingham said on his Monday night radio show that he wants the offense calling more downhill, power-based runs, and that there is a disconnect between how his team practices and how it plays. Frazier, asked about it after Tuesday’s practice, did not hedge.

“I would love that. I think that’s what we have gotten away from a little bit. I know Jordan (Marshall) said that. But yeah, this is Michigan football. You think of Michigan football, you think downhill runs. I would love to see that implemented a little bit more, but again, I run the call that is called for me.”

Michigan’s Line Was Recruited for Power, Not Perimeter

Under first-year offensive coordinator Jason Beck, Michigan has leaned on outside zone and perimeter runs, a change from the scheme several of the linemen blocking for it were recruited to play. Frazier put the production on his own group anyway.

“Obviously if we’re not able to run the ball, that’s a direct reflection of the offensive line,” he said.

The Wolverines are 3-2 after back-to-back losses to Iowa and Minnesota, and they get a bye week to sort out the ground game before Penn State visits Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 17.