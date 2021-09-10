Blake Griffin addresses rumor about final season with Detroit Pistons

After the Detroit Pistons and Blake Griffin agreed to a buyout this past season, he then agreed to a contract with the Brooklyn Nets. When this happened, many thought the Nets were getting damaged goods. After all, Griffin had started to look like a shell of his former self and many started to believe he was not giving his all because he did not look explosive and he was not dunking the basketball like he once did.

Those beliefs escalated when Griffin started dunking for the Nets on a pretty regular basis, something he had not done at all for the Pistons during his final season in Detroit.

Griffin recently joined The Old Man and The Three podcast with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter and he admits he was pissed about the narrative that he was not giving 100% with the Pistons.

From Bleacher Report:

“It bothered me a little bit,” he said. “Because the stat was he hasn’t dunked in four-hundred-something days, sure.”

“Everyone’s like ‘he hasn’t dunked in over a year,’ I’m like I haven’t played in over a year,” he continued. “But I played those 19 games with the Pistons and didn’t dunk. … That just pissed me off because you guys know the stat, you’re just choosing to be like ‘let’s do days instead of games.'”

Nation, what do you think?