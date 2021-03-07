Blake Griffin agrees to deal with Brooklyn Nets

by

UPDATE:

It’s official. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Blake Griffin has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets for the remainder of the season.

From Earlier:

According to a report from Shams Charania, former Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin has cleared free-agency waivers and is expected to sign with the Brooklyn Nets.

Griffin recently agreed to a buyout with the Pistons.

Nation, do you think this will be a good fit for Griffin?

