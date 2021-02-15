Blake Griffin agrees to sit as Pistons work out solution to his future

Sharing is caring!

Blake Griffin has been one of the faces of the Detroit Pistons since his acquisition in January of 2018 from the Los Angeles Clippers, and put together arguably his finest career campaign in 2018-19 and helped the team to a playoff spot.

However, his future in the Motor City appears to now be up in the air.

Pistons GM Troy Weaver released a statement this afternoon, stating that Griffin has agreed to sit out games for the immediate future as the team and Griffin’s representatives work out a solution for his future that benefits both parties:

“After extensive conversation with Blake’s representatives, it has been determined that we will begin working to facilitate a resolution regarding his future with the team that maximizes the interests of both parties,” Weaver told ESPN on Monday. “We respect all the effort Blake has put forth in Detroit and his career and will work to achieve a positive outcome for all involved.”

Griffin has two years and $75.5 million remaining on his deal.