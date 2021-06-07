Blake Griffin continues to give Detroit Pistons fans the middle finger [Video]

Sharing is caring!

During his final two seasons with the Detroit Pistons, Blake Griffin played in just 38 games because of injuries. But even when he did play, he looked like a shell of his former self.

In fact, in 20 games with the Pistons during the 2020-21 season, Griffin, who was once a dunking machine, did not have a single dunk.

But, since forcing a trade to the Brooklyn Nets, Griffin has 25 dunks in 33 games (including the playoffs).

Griffin clearly was not giving his all in Detroit and though the Pistons are better without his contract on the books, what he did was a bit shady.

Blake owes Pistons fans an apology!

