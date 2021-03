Sharing is caring!

As you have likely heard by now, Blake Griffin and the Detroit Pistons have agreed to a buyout and Griffin is joining the Brooklyn Nets for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Griffin will wear No. 2 with his new team.

Best of luck, Blake, we will be rooting for you!

Blake Griffin is wearing No. 2 with the Nets. The six-time All-Star will earn $1.2M for the remainder of the season with Brooklyn. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 8, 2021