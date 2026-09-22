Dan Campbell Gives Injury Update on Blake Miller, Christian Mahogany

The Detroit Lions could be getting meaningful help back on the offensive line for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

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Head coach Dan Campbell said right tackle Blake Miller is trending in the right direction after missing last Thursday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. Campbell also said the Lions plan to get left guard Christian Mahogany back on the practice field this week.

“I think there’s a good chance had it been Sunday [last week] he would’ve played,” Campbell said of Miller. “I feel pretty good that he’s trending the right way to be in there [this week].”

Miller missed the Bills game with a knee injury, forcing Larry Borom into the starting lineup. Borom struggled in his Lions debut, including multiple penalties in Buffalo.

Campbell also provided an important next step for Mahogany: “The plan is to practice Mahogany tomorrow, so we’ll see where he’s at.”

Lions could stabilize a banged-up offensive line

Detroit entered the Bills game without both Miller and Mahogany, two starters who help give the offense its desired physicality in the run game and protection up front.

The Lions were forced to lean on Borom at right tackle and Ben Bartch at left guard, while also navigating injuries at center. That lack of continuity showed up in a slow offensive start and penalties that helped Detroit fall into a deep early hole.

Miller’s potential return would be particularly welcome after Borom was penalized three times against Buffalo. Mahogany’s practice participation, meanwhile, is only the first step. The Lions still need to see how he responds before deciding whether he can play against the Jets.

As Pride of Detroit noted, both Miller and Mahogany were ruled out for the Week 2 matchup.

The Jets matchup is an important checkpoint

Campbell did not guarantee either player will start Sunday. Miller is trending toward availability, while Mahogany remains in the evaluation process.

Still, the update is more positive than the one Detroit received a week ago. Getting even one starter back would help an offense that needs to establish the run more consistently and clean up its early-game execution.

The Lions have already acknowledged that their penalty issues must be corrected. Better continuity along the offensive line would give Detroit a better chance to do exactly that.

For now, Miller appears close, and Mahogany has a key practice ahead.