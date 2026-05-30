Lions Rookie Blake Miller Opens Up About His Fight for a Starting Role

The Detroit Lions didn’t spend a first-round pick on Blake Miller, expecting him to sit quietly in the background forever.

At the same time, the rookie offensive lineman understands that nothing will be handed to him.

Following Friday’s OTA session in Allen Park, Miller offered a glimpse into his mindset as he begins what could become one of the most important position battles of Detroit’s offseason. While many fans are eager to see whether the former Clemson standout can immediately crack the starting lineup, Miller appears focused on something much simpler: learning from the veterans around him and improving every day.

Blake Miller Embracing the Learning Process

One of the biggest adjustments for any rookie is adapting to the speed and complexity of the NFL game. For Miller, having the opportunity to practice alongside established veterans has already proven invaluable.

“It’s awesome having those veteran players out here,” Miller said.

Rather than focusing solely on his own reps, Miller has spent time studying how Detroit’s experienced players approach their craft.

“Even just watching them go through individual drills, sitting there with the iPad, watching their film, and seeing how they do things, you learn a lot,” Miller explained.

The lessons go beyond the practice field.

“Seeing it in person and seeing the speed of the game is huge,” he said.

For a rookie offensive lineman stepping into one of the NFL’s most respected organizations, those daily opportunities can accelerate development in a hurry.

Veterans Providing a Valuable Blueprint

The Lions have built one of the league’s strongest cultures under Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes. That environment has created a locker room where younger players are encouraged to learn from proven veterans.

Miller has already noticed the benefits.

“Just having those guys out here is awesome,” he said. “The knowledge they can give you between plays is invaluable.”

Perhaps even more important is seeing firsthand what success looks like at the professional level.

“Being able to watch them work gives you a vision of what it’s supposed to look like.”

That type of mentorship could be especially important as Detroit transitions into a new era along the offensive line following the departure of longtime left tackle Taylor Decker.

No Shortcuts in the NFL

Although many observers believe Miller has a legitimate chance to compete for a starting role in 2026, the rookie isn’t looking ahead.

Instead, he’s relying on a familiar formula.

“When I first got to college, I had to work my way up,” Miller said.

He sees similarities between his experience at Clemson and what he’s facing now.

“It’s a similar process here, even though it’s obviously different.”

Rather than worrying about depth charts or projections, Miller is focused on daily improvement.

“I’m just trying to learn from the older guys,” he said.

A Mindset Lions Fans Will Appreciate

If there was one theme that emerged from Miller’s comments Friday, it was humility.

The rookie isn’t talking about winning a starting job or making headlines. He’s talking about work.

“I want to put my head down, work, and be the best version of myself every day.”

That’s exactly the type of attitude the Lions have consistently targeted during the Brad Holmes era.

Whether Miller earns a starting role immediately or develops over time, his approach already sounds like someone who fits perfectly inside Detroit’s culture.

And as OTAs continue, that may be one of the most encouraging signs Lions fans can take away from the team’s first-round pick.