Blazing fast WR Anthony Schwartz meets with Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions need help at the wide receiver position after the departure of Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr., and likely Danny Amendola and you can bet they will add at least one in the 2021 NFL Draft.

One receiver the Lions could have their eye on is Anthony Schwartz out of Auburn.

According to reports, Schwartz, who is one of the fastest receivers in college football has met with the Lions.

Nation, would this be a good fit?