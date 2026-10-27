The Dylan Larkin trade market produced a new idea on Tuesday, and this one is aimed squarely at the position the Detroit Red Wings have not solved. Bleacher Report would send Larkin to the Minnesota Wild and bring a goaltender back with him.

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Larkin is reportedly willing to be traded to 10 teams, and Minnesota is one of them, along with the Utah Mammoth, which DSN broke down Monday as Detroit’s ideal trade partner.

Inside the Dylan Larkin Trade Proposal

Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report built a package for Detroit and Minnesota in a story published Tuesday. His proposal reads, “Minnesota trades C Danila Yurov, G Filip Gustavsson and a first-round pick to Detroit for Dylan Larkin.” That would honestly be a wild trade if it happened.

Gretz does not treat it as a long shot either. He puts the chances of Larkin being traded to Minnesota at “High,” and adds, “It just makes too much sense. They just have to find the right pieces.”

Oct 26, 2026; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers defensemen Ryan Shea (6) and Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin (71) battle along the boards for a loose puck during the second period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Filip Gustavsson Would Be the Biggest Surprise

It would be a major surprise if the Red Wings traded for goalie Filip Gustavsson. He has not played yet this season for Minnesota. Jesper Wallstedt has taken 11 of the Wild’s 13 games and Calvin Pickard the other two. During the 2025-26 NHL season, Gustavsson played in 50 games and started 49 of them. He had a 28-15-6 record with a .904 save percentage and a 2.69 GAA, along with four shutouts.

Gretz explained why Minnesota could still part with him, a year after the Wild spent heavily to pry Quinn Hughes out of Vancouver:

The Wild gutted a lot of their farm system and young NHL talent a year ago to get Hughes out of Vancouver, but there are still some pieces here to move. They have all of their future first-round picks, while Yurov is a talented young player who has the ability to play center or wing while possessing a lot of untapped offensive potential. But what about Gustavsson? Minnesota has Jesper Wallstedt as its long-term starter, and given the contract he is set to get, it probably doesn’t make a ton of financial sense to have two goalies making more than $6.8 million per year on the roster (and Wallstedt will certainly make more than that). That could (and maybe should) make Gustavsson a potential trade chip either this season or in the offseason. Detroit has no goalie signed beyond this season, and while it does have some intriguing prospects at the position, goalie prospects might be the most unreliable and unpredictable asset in the league. Adam Gretz, Bleacher Report

Detroit Already Has Michal Postava and Trey Augustine

Gustavsson is 28 years old and he could be the Red Wings starter, but they have Michal Postava, who is 24, and Trey Augustine, who is only 21. Detroit could very well view Augustine and Postava as the future goaltending tandem. Augustine signed a three-year entry-level deal on March 31 and is playing for the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins. John Gibson and Daniil Tarasov will both be free agents at the end of the season.

Gustavsson would be a major upgrade in net for Detroit no doubt. Gibson is 3-4-1 with an .867 save percentage and a 3.44 GAA through eight starts, and Tarasov has been on the injury report since Oct. 22. However, if the Red Wings were to trade for Gustavsson, then it would feel inevitable for them to trade Gibson before the end of the season.

What Danila Yurov Would Bring Back

Danila Yurov’s name has been floated around big time in potential trade talks. Yurov is only 22 years old. This season with Minnesota, he has scored four goals and recorded one assist in 13 games played, along with a plus-1 rating. Yurov would no doubt be a young star back in the Larkin trade for the Red Wings. It could be an interesting trade for both teams if it ever gets that far.