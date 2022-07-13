Folks, we are just 10 days from rookies reporting to Detroit Lions training camp in Allen Park, which means it will not be too much longer until we are watching regular season football!

After a 3-13-1 season in 2021, many are predicting the Lions to at least double their wins from a year ago in 2022 but one writer from Bleacher Report is taking things a bit further.

According to Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report, the Detroit Lions will not only double their win total from the 2021 season but they will at least triple it.

Bleacher Report has BOLD prediction for 2022 Detroit Lions

That’s right, one of Moton’s BOLD predictions for the upcoming season is that the Detroit Lions will have a winning record for the first time since 2017.

Moton started off by talking about the addition of DJ Chark to the Lions’ offense.

This offseason, the Lions added explosive wide receivers in DJ Chark and rookie first-rounder Jameson Williams. Both players suffered injuries last year, but assuming they get back to 100 percent, quarterback Jared Goff should connect with them for big plays on the perimeter.

At 6’4″, 205 pounds, with 4.34 speed, Chark can present matchup issues for opposing teams. In 2019, he scored five of his eight touchdowns from at least 20 yards beyond the goal line. If Chark’s ankle doesn’t limit him, he’ll rack up yards and possibly touchdowns in bunches.

Moton also noted that rookie Jameson Williams will be a difference maker when he returns and that the rest of the offense, including the offensive line, will be solid.

Williams may have a slow start as he works his way back from a torn ACL, but the rookie will bring instant offense when healthy. Last year, the Alabama product averaged 19.9 yards per catch.

Behind a steady offensive line that returns all five of its primary starters, Goff should have time to pick apart defenses with Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson, Williams, Chark, wideout Josh Reynolds and running back D’Andre Swift, who could see plenty of targets out of the backfield.

When it comes to the Detroit Lions defense, Moton quickly pointed to the addition of rookies Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Paschal.

Detroit will also make opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable with the addition of rookies Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Paschal. They’ll help Charles Harris, who had a breakout 2021 campaign with 7.5 sacks and 34 pressures, push the pocket. Romeo Okwara, who had 10 sacks two years ago, could have a bounce-back year after he missed 13 outings last term.

The Lions can win high-scoring matchups and beat their opponents in the trenches, which makes them a dangerous sleeper team in 2022. They’re +290 to finish with a winning record. Roll the dice on this squad.

Nation, I have been beating this drum since the Lions locked in their 2022 opponents and I am not about to stop now. I agree 100% with Moton that the Lions will have a winning record in 2022.

What do you think?

