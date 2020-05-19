Bleacher Report lists Matthew Stafford as ‘Dark-Horse’ candidate to win NFL MVP

One thing is for certain. If Matthew Stafford does not play, the Detroit Lions have a very small chance of winning against NFL football teams.

That was proven in 2019 when Stafford went down with a broken back and was forced to miss the final eight games of the season (the Lions went 0-8 in those games).

Over the first eight games of the season, despite the Lions having a 3-4-1 record, Stafford played at an MVP-caliber level as he threw for 2,499 yards and 19 touchdowns while tossing just five interceptions.

According to reports (and according to Stafford, himself), he is 100% healthy and could suit up and play today if he needed to.

If the Lions are going to go from worst to first in the NFC North in 2020, Stafford is going to have to stay healthy AND play at an MVP level once again.

In a recent list published by Bleacher Report, Stafford is listed as a ‘dark-horse’ MVP candidate.

“Sleeping on Matthew Stafford isn’t advisable.”

Sleeping on Matthew Stafford isn’t advisable.

Stafford got in only eight games for the Detroit Lions last year yet completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 2,499 yards and 19 touchdowns with five picks, averaging a career-best 8.6 yards per attempt. He also casually posted two fourth-quarter comebacks and one game-winning drive (he has a stunning 28 and 34, respectively, over the course of his career).

The 2009 draft’s No. 1 pick returns healthy to an upgraded offensive line via free-agent add Halapoulivaati Vaitai, never mind a better defense with No. 3 pick Jeff Okudah getting the nod at corner, to name a few upgrades.

Stafford also has the luxury of playing with a stacked top-four target list with receivers Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola as well as tight end T.J. Hockenson. The first two combined for 20 touchdowns last season, the first three each caught at least 62 passes, and Hockenson was a top-10 pick in 2019 with massive upside.

Stafford’s statistical resume speaks for itself. If another booming season and better team around him equates to his leading the team to the playoffs for the first time since 2014, he could easily elbow his way into MVP chatter.

Nation, do you think Stafford should be included on this list?