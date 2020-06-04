Bleacher Report lists potential replacement for Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford is the Detroit Lions quarterback and barring something crazy happening, he will be the Lions quarterback for the foreseeable future.

But what happens if Stafford were to go down with another injury? What happens if that injury is enough to force him to rethink his occupation?

Personally, I am not even remotely concerned that Stafford will get injured again and I believe he will be in a Lions uniform for at least another 5 seasons.

That being said, there are plenty of people who are concerned and have said that Stafford’s days as the Lions are numbered and that planning for his replacement should be something Bob Quinn is seriously considering.

Well, according to a recent piece published by Bleacher Report, Brent Sobleski suggests that former first-round pick Josh Rosen could be a fit for the Lions.

From Bleacher Report:

As soon as Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford placed his home on the market, the rumor mill ran rampant, though the decision had nothing to do with football matters.

“Listen, I’m here, I want to be here,” Stafford said, per the Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett. “I love being a Detroit Lion, I love leading this team. All that kind of stuff is just out there to be out there.”

The Stafford family’s pending move happened to coincide with the fact that the 32-year-old played in only half the games last season because of a back injury. However, the Lions were in a position to select Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa if they wanted to replace Stafford, and obviously that didn’t turn out to be the case.

The 2009 first overall pick’s contract remains a sticking point, though. The Lions have yet to win a postseason contest with Stafford leading the way. Meanwhile, his 2021 salary-cap number escalates to $33 million. Detroit can save $14 million by releasing Stafford next offseason if the franchise doesn’t show significant improvement.

Last season’s 3-12-1 record doesn’t fall squarely on Stafford’s shoulders, and it’s unfair for anyone to lay the majority of the blame at the quarterback’s feet. Besides, he played well before his season was cut short.

But the Lions must plan for the possibility of further turnover. Rosen can be a long-term insurance policy since current backup Chase Daniel turns 34 this year and started five career games.

Another disappointing campaign could signal the end of head coach Matt Patricia and possibly Stafford. Even if a new regime enters the fray, Stafford could remain with Rosen developing behind the veteran as an enticing selling point for another general manager/head coach combo.

Possible Compensation: 2021 fifth-round draft pick.

Nation, would you like to see the Lions make this trade?