41.2 F
Detroit
Friday, June 5, 2020
type here...

Bleacher Report lists potential replacement for Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Arnold Powell

Matthew Stafford is the Detroit Lions quarterback and barring something crazy happening, he will be the Lions quarterback for the foreseeable future.

But what happens if Stafford were to go down with another injury? What happens if that injury is enough to force him to rethink his occupation?

Personally, I am not even remotely concerned that Stafford will get injured again and I believe he will be in a Lions uniform for at least another 5 seasons.

That being said, there are plenty of people who are concerned and have said that Stafford’s days as the Lions are numbered and that planning for his replacement should be something Bob Quinn is seriously considering.

Well, according to a recent piece published by Bleacher Report, Brent Sobleski suggests that former first-round pick Josh Rosen could be a fit for the Lions.

From Bleacher Report:

As soon as Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford placed his home on the market, the rumor mill ran rampant, though the decision had nothing to do with football matters.

“Listen, I’m here, I want to be here,” Stafford said, per the Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett. “I love being a Detroit Lion, I love leading this team. All that kind of stuff is just out there to be out there.”

The Stafford family’s pending move happened to coincide with the fact that the 32-year-old played in only half the games last season because of a back injury. However, the Lions were in a position to select Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa if they wanted to replace Stafford, and obviously that didn’t turn out to be the case.

The 2009 first overall pick’s contract remains a sticking point, though. The Lions have yet to win a postseason contest with Stafford leading the way. Meanwhile, his 2021 salary-cap number escalates to $33 million. Detroit can save $14 million by releasing Stafford next offseason if the franchise doesn’t show significant improvement.

Last season’s 3-12-1 record doesn’t fall squarely on Stafford’s shoulders, and it’s unfair for anyone to lay the majority of the blame at the quarterback’s feet. Besides, he played well before his season was cut short.

But the Lions must plan for the possibility of further turnover. Rosen can be a long-term insurance policy since current backup Chase Daniel turns 34 this year and started five career games.

Another disappointing campaign could signal the end of head coach Matt Patricia and possibly Stafford. Even if a new regime enters the fray, Stafford could remain with Rosen developing behind the veteran as an enticing selling point for another general manager/head coach combo.

Possible Compensation: 2021 fifth-round draft pick.

Nation, would you like to see the Lions make this trade?

Arnold Powell

Latest news

Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions DL Trey Flowers posts emotional video to Instagram

Arnold Powell - 0
Professional athletes continue to speak out about social injustice and police brutality. The latest Detroit Lions player to make his feelings known is DL Trey...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions release statement on re-opening of team facilities

Arnold Powell - 0
According to the Detroit Lions, they will begin Phase 1 of their employee return-to-work protocol beginning on Wednesday, June 10. Players and coaches will continue...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Bleacher Report lists potential replacement for Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford

Arnold Powell - 0
Matthew Stafford is the Detroit Lions quarterback and barring something crazy happening, he will be the Lions quarterback for the foreseeable future. But what happens...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

9 times Mike Ilitch brought joy to the hearts of Detroit Red Wings and Tigers fans

Arnold Powell - 0
On February 10, 2017, news broke that Mike Ilitch had passed away at the age of 87. Mr. Ilitch was not only loyal to...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions DL Trey Flowers posts emotional video to Instagram

Arnold Powell - 0
Professional athletes continue to speak out about social injustice and police brutality. The latest Detroit Lions player to make his feelings known is DL Trey...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions release statement on re-opening of team facilities

Arnold Powell - 0
According to the Detroit Lions, they will begin Phase 1 of their employee return-to-work protocol beginning on Wednesday, June 10. Players and coaches will continue...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions’ Oday Aboushi makes major donation

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Lions offensive guard Oday Aboushi is stepping up in a big way for his hometown community of New York. He and his sister donated...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

NFL head coaches allowed to return to team facilities Friday

Michael Whitaker - 0
The National Football League is continuing preparations for the upcoming season, and took another step forward with an announcement today. All head coaches as well...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.