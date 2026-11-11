Red Wings Floated in a One-for-One Michkov Trade

Bleacher Report has floated a Matvei Michkov trade that would fix two problems with one phone call: the Philadelphia Flyers winger comes to Detroit, and unsigned defenseman Simon Edvinsson goes the other way.

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Joe Yerdon listed six landing spots for Michkov on Wednesday, and the Detroit Red Wings are one of them. The one-for-one swap he sketches is the part with a Detroit fingerprint on it.

Where the premise stands matters first, though. ESPN’s Emily Kaplan reported Tuesday, “Following up on this Kevin Weekes bombshell, I’ve been told that Matvei Michkov has not formally requested a trade from the Flyers. In fact, this report was news to the Flyers front office.” Flyers general manager Daniel Briere went further, telling Sportsnet’s Frank Seravalli that the whole thing is “all news to me” and that moving Michkov is “not the plan at all.”

The chatter started with ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes, who posted Tuesday, “From multiple league sources, with the Flyers unimpressive start and internal turmoil, Michkov would likely want a new start elsewhere. He’s in the last year of his contract & is a prime trade candidate moving forward.”

Nov 9, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Jamieson Oleksiak (4) stick checks Philadelphia Flyers forward Matvei Michkov (39) in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

What a Matvei Michkov Trade Would Cost the Red Wings

Yerdon’s pitch is a straight exchange. “The Red Wings have yet to agree to a contract with defenseman Simon Edvinsson, who reportedly wants a trade amid the impasse,” he wrote. “A one-for-one swap for Michkov could address needs for both Detroit and Philadelphia.”

In his read, Philadelphia gets size and depth on a blue line that needs both, and Detroit gets another scorer as it prepares for what he calls “a potential future without Dylan Larkin.” Yerdon is careful about the limits of it: Michkov would not fill the hole at center, and a deal like this “likely wouldn’t be so straightforward.”

Edvinsson’s own clock is why this is a conversation at all. The 23-year-old has to sign an NHL contract by Dec. 1 or he is ineligible to play the rest of this season, and interim general manager Shawn Horcoff has been working a standoff that has not moved in weeks.

Michkov has 10 goals and four assists in 20 games this season with a minus-11 rating. The 21-year-old right winger is in the final year of his entry-level deal and becomes a restricted free agent after the 2026-27 season.

The Other Teams Bleacher Report Listed

Yerdon also named the Montreal Canadiens, Utah Mammoth, Calgary Flames, Minnesota Wild and Carolina Hurricanes. Three of those are already familiar to Red Wings fans: Minnesota, Carolina and Utah sit on Larkin’s 10-team approved trade list, and Larkin has been suspended without pay since telling Detroit he would not play again until he was moved.

Those are two separate negotiations, not one blockbuster waiting to be announced. But they land on the same desk, and they are why Detroit’s name keeps turning up in other teams’ trade columns in November.

Detroit Would Have to Commit Long Term

If Horcoff cannot get Edvinsson signed before Dec. 1, a call to Briere about this swap is worth making. Edvinsson is 23 and Michkov is 21, and Detroit would be turning a defenseman it may lose for nothing into a scorer it can keep.

The catch is the second half of the trade. Michkov’s restricted free agency gives the Red Wings leverage, not a discount, and a half-season rental fixes nothing here. Detroit should only make this move with a long-term deal already understood. Otherwise it is not worth doing.