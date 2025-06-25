Bleacher Report Names Dillon Dingler Tigers’ “Most Improved” — Our Breakdown

Bleacher Report rolled out its mid-season Most Improved Player on Every MLB Roster list and chose catcher Dillon Dingler for Detroit. The pick makes sense: he has steadied the Tigers’ lineup while Jake Rogers rehabs, turning last year’s rough cup-of-coffee into solid everyday production.

Quick stat check

2024 (27 G) 2025 (through June 22) Slash line .167 / .195 / .310 .272 / .304 / .437 OPS .505 .740 HR / RBI 1 / 11 8 / 34 Hard-hit % 48.1 45.9

Stats via Baseball-Reference through games of June 22 2025.

Why Bleacher Report likes him

“With Jake Rogers injured barely a week into the season, it was Dingler to the rescue,” the story notes, highlighting the catcher’s .740 OPS that wipes away last year’s .505 mark (Bleacher Report, June 20 2025).

DSN view

Balanced jump: ISO nudged from .143 to .164 while strikeout rate dipped, showing growth, not just a hot streak.

Game-calling value: Tigers starters own a 3.41 ERA with Dingler behind the plate compared to 4.07 with others.

How did B/R grade the rest of the AL Central?

Team B/R pick & role Summary from Bleacher Report Guardians LHP Kolby Allard Former first-rounder thriving as a mop-up reliever with a 1.95 ERA in 27.2 IP after years of bouncing around. Royals 3B Maikel Garcia Speed-and-versatility piece last year, now sporting an .860 OPS while hitting behind Bobby Witt Jr. Twins RHP Louis Varland Rotation yo-yo turned setup arm, posting a 2.14 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 12 holds out of the bullpen.

Next-man-up candidates in Detroit

Wenceel Pérez — batting .307 /.354 /.653 with a 1.007 OPS and a team-best 178 rBat+. No Tiger has made a bigger offensive leap.

Riley Greene — .299 /.352 /.538, 2.8 WAR, and two outfield assists. He’s pushing for an All-Star invite after an injury-marred 2024.

Selections and initial commentary originate from Bleacher Report’s “Most Improved Player on Every MLB Roster,” published June 20 2025. Additional stats via 2025 Detroit Tigers Statistics | Baseball-Reference.com and Statcast.