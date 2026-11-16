Bleacher Report named four young NHL players who need a trade, and two of them play for the Detroit Red Wings. Center Nate Danielson is one of them, and his name landed on that list days after Detroit sent him down to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

DSN TV Red Wings · newest first All Red Wings video →

The Red Wings assigned Danielson to Grand Rapids on Nov. 8. In 13 games with Detroit this season, he scored zero goals, recorded two assists and carried a plus/minus rating of -5. In three games with the Griffins he has zero goals, three assists and a plus/minus rating of 3, and all three assists came in his season debut, a 6-3 win over the Rockford IceHogs on Nov. 11.

Being in the minor leagues does not close the door on this season for him. He is only 22 years old and was the ninth overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Should he get another chance with the Red Wings, or does Danielson need to leave Detroit’s organization entirely?

Nov 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Nate Danielson (29) skates with the puck in the second period against the Vegas Golden Knights at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Bleacher Report Puts Nate Danielson on Its Trade List

Hannah Stuart of bleacherreport.com listed four different young players who could benefit from a change of scenery in a column published Nov. 14, and Danielson is one of them. She did not write him off. The gap between his NHL and AHL production, she wrote, is “a discrepancy that’s common in young players” and “it doesn’t mean that he isn’t capable of being effective at the NHL level.” Her argument is about his role in Detroit.

“In Danielson’s case, he’s averaging around 10-11 minutes per night playing on the fourth line, on a team that frankly is not good,” Stuart wrote. “That’s going to make it difficult for almost anyone to gain traction on a long-term basis.”

“Danielson’s style is agile, with effective handling and good skating,” she continued. “His playmaking could use improvement, for certain, but that’s not something he is going to get playing only 10 or 11 minutes per night. Prior to his professional career, he was often called out for succeeding at rush offense; he continues to be attentive to detail and effective in the subtle, small areas of the game.”

Simon Edvinsson is the other Red Wing on the list

The other Detroit name on Stuart’s list is defenseman Simon Edvinsson, who has not played a game this season as an unsigned restricted free agent. Stuart pointed at the calendar: Edvinsson has to sign before Dec. 1 if he wants to play this season at all, with Detroit or with anyone else. That deadline is now about two weeks away.

Danielson has cheap contract to trade

If the Red Wings want to throw in Danielson in a trade with either Dylan Larkin or Edvinsson, that could be intriguing for other NHL teams. Stuart wrote that the Detroit front office is already trying to facilitate a Larkin trade. Danielson will be earning $909,166 for the 2026-27 season and the 2027-28 season until he becomes a restricted free agent. Danielson is better off in the AHL for now. There may not be room for him on the Red Wings roster moving forward.

Development has been an issue

Stuart’s hardest line was about the organization, not the player. “Development is a process, and Danielson’s is not one that the Red Wings have invested in,” she wrote. “It may not be a bad idea to explore swapping him out for someone else as a way to kickstart the trade dominoes falling and give everyone a fresh beginning.” With Edvinsson on the same list, Danielson is not the only young player in this organization whose development is being questioned from the outside.

He has bounced around from the NHL and the AHL over the last couple of years. If he wasn’t moved around as much, he could have been a good player for the Red Wings. Since that hasn’t been the case, Danielson is better off elsewhere moving forward.