Detroit Lions News

Bleacher Report predicts Detroit Lions 'breakout player' for 2020

It’s that time of year where everybody starts looking forward to the upcoming football season and making their best guesses as to which players will breakout.

Bleacher Report recently published a piece predicting which players will break out in 2020 and for the Detroit Lions, they picked rookie RB D’Andre Swift.

From Bleacher Report:

After winning just three games last year (and only one after October 1), the Detroit Lions want very badly to forget that the 2019 season ever happened. This team is in dire need of firepower on both sides of the ball.

Detroit found some with the 35th overall pick of the 2020 draft.

Georgia’s D’Andre Swift was the No. 1 running back on more than a few predraft big boards—including that of Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller. The 5’8″ 212-pounder is a do-it-all back as adept at catching the ball out of the backfield as he is grinding out yardage between the tackles.

The Lions have a talented back on the roster in Kerryon Johnson, but he’s had all kinds of trouble staying healthy—he’s missed at least half a dozen games in both of his professional seasons.

If Swift gets the opportunity to be Detroit’s featured back—and recent history indicates that he will—he won’t let it go.

Nation, do you agree that Swift will be a breakout player for the Lions in 2020?

 

By Arnold Powell

