Bleacher Report suggests 3 potential trades for Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers seem dead set on not trading quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Rodgers seems dead set on never playing for the Packers again.

Only time will tell where Rodgers plays in 2021 — if he plays at all — but you can bet that there are teams around the league that are licking their chops to bring the reigning MVP to their city.

In a piece recently published by Bleacher Report, Chris Roling suggests a trio of trades for Rodgers. The teams involved in those trade scenarios are the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, and San Francisco 49ers.

From Bleacher Report:

DENVER BRONCOS

Offer: 2022 1st-Round Pick, 2022 2nd-Round Pick, 2023 1st-Round Pick for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

At least give it a shot, right?

The Denver Broncos didn’t end up outright getting an upgrade over Drew Lock at quarterback this offseason, as bringing aboard Teddy Bridgewater after a ho-hum year in Carolina doesn’t even guarantee a change in starters from last season.

And by now, the divide between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers seems clear enough. It’s hard to imagine the Packers ever back down in any potential standoff, but quarterback-needy teams like Denver can’t afford to just shrug the shoulders and not even try.

Consider the above offer a baseline to start a conversation, not the endpoint. If one had to guess, trading for last year’s MVP, regardless of age and contract, will likely check in at three first-rounders, possibly with more added.

The majority of the league would probably like to have Rodgers, but Denver has an even heightened sense of desperation after years of mishandling the position and needing to somehow contend in the same division as Kansas City.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Offer: 2022 1st-Round Pick, 2022 2nd-Round Pick, 2023 1st-Round Pick for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

For years, speculation has dogged the Las Vegas Raiders as to whether head coach Jon Gruden really likes Derek Carr.

Aaron Rodgers has a way of making that conversation irrelevant because he’s just that much better.

Carr wasn’t even bad last year, completing 67.3 percent of his passes with 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions. But it’s a non-starter when comparing him to the MVP Rodgers—he’s maybe the one passer the Raiders should sell the proverbial farm to obtain.

The above is just a conversation starter, of course. As the hypothetical developed, it would have to loop in the idea of involving Carr and more picks. But this is a way of saying that yes, the Raiders are one of those teams that should sniff around the Rodgers idea, especially in the brutal AFC West.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Offer: 2022 2nd-Round Pick, 2023 2nd-Round Pick, QB Trey Lance for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

San Francisco is the other team that should go all-in on an offer for Aaron Rodgers.

Again, Green Bay isn’t likely to move last year’s MVP, even after stoking the flames of this situation by drafting a first-round quarterback in 2020 and seemingly not doing enough to surround him with the weaponry needed to win a title.

The 49ers would appear to already have that sort of roster in place thanks to a stacked running back room, tight end George Kittle and wideouts Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, to name a few. Don’t forget a line headed up by the still-elite Trent Williams.

Maybe the Packers would want Jimmy Garoppolo in this sort of trade, but if not, his contract is easy to get out of this year. First-rounder Trey Lance is the elephant in the room here, but if the 49ers can retain him for development while learning from Rodgers, it would be a huge win.

Of course, this hypothetical would probably need a third team to make the compensation for the Packers work. But the 49ers seem to be the most logical spot, especially with Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk reporting in April that Rodgers wanted the Packers to take a trade with San Francisco.