25.8 F
Detroit
Saturday, February 8, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Blockbuster move discussed which would land Tom Brady with Dallas Cowboys

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Blockbuster move discussed which would land Tom Brady with Dallas Cowboys

Where will Tom Brady play in 2020? http://gty.im/1198904181 My bet is that he will sign a deal and eventually retire with...
Read more
Detroit Pistons NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Pistons once broke promise to newest player, John Henson

On Thursday, just prior to the NBA trade deadline passing, the Detroit Pistons traded C Andre Drummond to the...
Read more
U of M NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Juwan Howard coaching stat through his first 23 games at Michigan points to a bright future

It has certainly been an up and down season so far for Juwan Howard and the Michigan basketball team,...
Read more
Arnold Powell

Where will Tom Brady play in 2020?

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

My bet is that he will sign a deal and eventually retire with the New England Patriots but until that deal is signed, it is a guarantee that there will be plenty of speculation as to where he will end up.

One possibility that has not really been mentioned is the Dallas Cowboys.

- Advertisement -

Until now.

According to former Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin, “significant people” discussed the idea of the Cowboys franchising and trading Dak Prescott and signing Tom Brady.

As I said, I anticipate Brady ending his career with the Patriots but it sure is fun to kick around these possibilities.

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleDetroit Pistons once broke promise to newest player, John Henson

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Blockbuster move discussed which would land Tom Brady with Dallas Cowboys

Where will Tom Brady play in 2020? http://gty.im/1198904181 My bet is that he will sign a deal and eventually retire with...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Detroit Pistons once broke promise to newest player, John Henson

Don Drysdale - 0
On Thursday, just prior to the NBA trade deadline passing, the Detroit Pistons traded C Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers. In return, the Pistons...
Read more
U of M News

Juwan Howard coaching stat through his first 23 games at Michigan points to a bright future

Don Drysdale - 0
It has certainly been an up and down season so far for Juwan Howard and the Michigan basketball team, but Saturday was certainly a...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

The Flight Channel releases recreation of fateful Kobe Bryant helicopter flight path

Michael Whitaker - 0
The fateful helicopter crash that claimed the life of former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gigi, and seven others on January...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Rumor: Scenario in the works where Detroit Lions have opportunity to draft Chase Young

Don Drysdale - 0
For those of you holding out hope that the Detroit Lions somehow have a shot at drafting Ohio State EDGE Chase Young, this rumor...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Rumor: Scenario in the works where Detroit Lions have opportunity to draft Chase Young

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
For those of you holding out hope that the Detroit Lions somehow have a shot at drafting Ohio State EDGE Chase Young, this rumor...
Read more

Musician John Legend has some fun with tweet from former Detroit Lions QB

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
This is something I have been saying for years and apparently John Legend agrees! Legend recently came across a tweet which features former Detroit Lions...
Read more

Report: Detroit Lions have had discussions about trading the No. 3 pick

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
When the 2020 NFL Draft rolls around, the Detroit Lions will hold the No. 3 overall pick. Or will they? There has been plenty of speculation...
Read more

Matthew Stafford gets birthday shoutout on PTI [Video]

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
Happy Birthday to the greatest Detroit Lions QB of all time! On Friday, Lions QB Matthew Stafford turned 32 years young. Watch as the guys on...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.