Blockbuster move discussed which would land Tom Brady with Dallas Cowboys

Where will Tom Brady play in 2020?

My bet is that he will sign a deal and eventually retire with the New England Patriots but until that deal is signed, it is a guarantee that there will be plenty of speculation as to where he will end up.

One possibility that has not really been mentioned is the Dallas Cowboys.

Until now.

According to former Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin, “significant people” discussed the idea of the Cowboys franchising and trading Dak Prescott and signing Tom Brady.

.@DaleEArnold asked @MichaelIrvin88 about the idea of the Cowboys franchising and trading Dak Prescott and signing Tom Brady.

Irvin said he and some "significant people" discussed this very premise at the Super Bowl. "I had a vodka cranberry in my hand and I put it down…" pic.twitter.com/l9uc4LFllm

— Dale & Keefe (@DaleKeefeWEEI) February 7, 2020