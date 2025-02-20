Blockbuster Trade Proposal Would Send Myles Garrett to Detroit Lions

Could the Detroit Lions make the biggest splash of the offseason by trading for future Hall of Fame EDGE Myles Garrett? According to Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire, the Lions should consider a blockbuster trade with the Browns that would send Garrett to the Motor City.

Detroit Lions Would Land Myles Garrett in BLOCKBUSTER Trade

Jeff Risdon's “mock offseason 2.0” has the Lions sending their 2025 1st round pick (No. 28), 2025 3rd round pick (No. 101), 2026 1st round pick, 2026 3rd round pick, and DT Brodric Martin, to acquire Garrett.

In addition to Garrett, the Lions would also receive a fifth-round pick (No. 165) in 2025 and Cleveland’s second-round pick in 2026.

The deal would also include a new four-year contract for Garrett, projected at $144.5M ($36.13M per year) with $94M guaranteed.

The Case for Garrett:

Acquiring Garrett would provide the Lions with a dominant EDGE rusher to pair with Aidan Hutchinson, strengthening their pass-rush for 2025.

“Garrett is a game-changing pass-rusher,” Risdon noted, citing his impressive 14 sacks and 83 pressures in 2024.

Key Stats & Further Reading

Garrett has recorded 44 sacks from 2022-2024, earning multiple All-Pro honors.

Garrett's 2024 pass-rush grade of 92.8 was second-best among all qualified EDGEs.

For more on the proposed trade, read Jeff Risdon's full offseason mock on Lions Wire.