Blockbuster trade sends James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Brooklyn Nets have traded James Harden and Paul Millsap to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two first-round draft picks.

There had been reports that Harden wanted out of Brooklyn and it was no mystery that Simmons wanted out of Philly.

Nation, with this trade going down, who do you think is the favorite to win the Eastern Conference?

