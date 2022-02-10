Blockbuster trade sends James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Brooklyn Nets have traded James Harden and Paul Millsap to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two first-round draft picks.

There had been reports that Harden wanted out of Brooklyn and it was no mystery that Simmons wanted out of Philly.

Nation, with this trade going down, who do you think is the favorite to win the Eastern Conference?

The Nets are including Paul Millsap in the deal too, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/yTzxKqH99q — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

The Sixers are sending the Nets an unprotected 2022 first-round pick and a protected 2027 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

