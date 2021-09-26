Blogger suggests 3 Dan Campbell fourth quarter mistakes cost Detroit Lions a win

Dan Campbell was so close to picking up his first win as head coach of the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon but Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker had other ideas as he banked in an NFL record 66-yard field goal to give his team the victory.

Following the game, plenty took to social media to point out that a delay of game penalty should have been called on the Ravens prior to the second to last play of the game, which would have taken Tucker’s big leg out of the equation.

That non-call definitely hurt the Lions but as local blogger Jeremy Reisman points out in his post-game article, Campbell made some coaching mistakes that hurt his team well before the final kick.

In his piece, Reisman says the Lions made the following three coaching mistakes in the fourth quarter.

Getting conservative on offense Calling a timeout with the Ravens on the ropes Rushing three

Nation, do you agree with Reisman? Were these three coaching mistakes what cost the Lions the game?