Bloodied Dylan Larkin goes top-shelf to give Detroit Red Wings the lead Lightning [Video]

It has been another rough season for captain Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings but that does not mean they are giving up.

On Tuesday night, the Red Wings hosted the first-place Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena, and Larkin, who was bloodied on one end of the ice, proceeded to go top-shelf to give the Red Wings a 3-2 lead.

#RedWings captain Dylan Larkin gets cut on one end and then makes the Lightning pay on the other end for a 3-2 Detroit lead! #LGRW pic.twitter.com/3ceFMuPKTt — FOX Sports Detroit (@FOXSportsDet) March 10, 2021