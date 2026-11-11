Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Wednesday that the Toronto Blue Jays are a player in free agency for Tarik Skubal, and that they are expected to join the Mets, Padres and Dodgers in meeting with the two-time Cy Young Award winner in Orange County, California, next week.

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At least two more teams that have not been identified are also expected to get a meeting, per Heyman’s report. Skubal reached free agency after the season and is not under contract anywhere, so this is an open bidding market rather than a trade market. Toronto being in the mix is not much of a surprise. The Blue Jays reached the World Series a year ago and lost Game 7 to the Dodgers 5-4 in 11 innings.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) pitches during the first inning of their National League Championship Series game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Oct 11, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

What Toronto’s Interest Means for the Detroit Tigers

The Blue Jays, Mets, Padres and Dodgers are all clubs built to spend, and Skubal is in line for a deal that resets the market for pitchers. MLB.com puts the bar at Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s 12-year, $325 million guarantee and the $43.33 million average annual value shared by Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander.

The Detroit Tigers are not on the list of teams reported to be meeting with him. President of baseball operations Scott Harris would not go near the subject at the general managers meetings in Las Vegas on Tuesday, telling Tony Paul of The Detroit News, “You know I can’t answer that. Like, I can’t talk about any free agents here. So, you know how we feel about the guy.”

What Harris would say is where the money is going. He named swing-and-miss relief pitching as his top priority this winter, not a reunion at the top of the rotation, and he declined to put a number on the 2027 payroll. Detroit ran a payroll above $200 million in 2026 with close to $100 million now coming off the books, so this is a choice about price, not a shortage of room. Our full read on Harris’ answer is here.

Two of the clubs meeting Skubal have not been named, so the Tigers cannot be ruled out on the reporting alone. Nothing reported so far puts them in the room.

Tarik Skubal’s 2026 Numbers Back the Record Price

With the way Skubal pitched in 2026, there is no doubt that he has earned a record-breaking deal. Between Detroit and Los Angeles he made 26 starts and went 12-7 with a 2.72 ERA. In 158.2 innings, he gave up 126 hits and 52 runs, walked 27 and struck out 186. His WHIP was 0.96, per ESPN.

The Dec. 1 Lockout Is the Real Deadline

The 29-year-old could sign his new deal before Dec. 1, and there is a hard reason to. The collective bargaining agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. ET that night, and a lockout is expected to follow immediately. During a lockout, no trades or free-agent signings can take place, so Skubal’s market would freeze until there is a new agreement.

Owners are pushing for a salary cap paired with a salary floor, and the players’ union has called any cap a nonstarter. If this drags on, the list of teams willing to go where Skubal’s price is headed could look different by the time he can sign.