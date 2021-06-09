Bo Schembechler’s son to come forward with damning evidence regarding his father

by

Sharing is caring!

According to multiple reports, Bo Schembechler‘s stepson is planning to come release evidence regarding his father.

According to his lawyer, Matt Schembechler, who is Bo’s son, is planning to come forward with evidence on Thursday that his father ignored sexual abuse by former Michigan team Dr. Robert Anderson.

When Matt Schembechler speaks to the media, he will be joined by his attorney and two former Michigan football players.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.