Sharing is caring!

As long as Bob Probert played for the Detroit Red Wings, there was always a chance fireworks would take place at any given moment. Watch as Probert gets tied up with Gary Nylund of the Chicago Blackhawks following a late empty-net goal. Nylund seems to get off to a good start in the fight, but before all is said and done, “Probert decks Nylund” and it’s Nylund who is down for the count.