12 years ago today, former Detroit Red Wings enforcer Bob Probert died after collapsing while on a boat on Lake St. Clair.

Most people knew Probert for his life as a legendary enforcer for theRed Wings (who could blame them when his career consists of 3300 penalty minutes across 935 NHL games) but what people often overlook is that he was also a nice source of secondary scoring for the Wings when they needed him to be.

Probert only took 679 shots during his time with the Red Wings but he had a 16.8% shooting percentage, which is very high for a 3rd/4th line grinder/enforcer.

Probert knew he was a complete player, and on November 25, 1992, he made it his mission to remind the fans at Joe Louis Arena of that. He put on a show that night against the St. Louis Blues that no one in attendance would forget.

Bob Probert has best game with Detroit Red Wings [Video]

Not only did Bob Probert scrap with both Kelly Chase and Stephane Quintal, but he also scored two goals and notched an assist during the game. One more assist and he would have had two Gordie Howe hat tricks for the night!

The Red Wings ended up handily defeating the Blues 11-6 that night and putting on one of the most dominant performances of the season.

Rest in peace, Probie. There will never be another one quite like you.

