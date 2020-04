One thing is for certain, Bob Probert did not like too many of his opponents. But when he really did not like them, he did not hesitate to drop the gloves.

In December of 1993, 28-year-old Bob Probert squared off against 21-year-old rookie Donald Brashear in what would end up being the beginning of a rivalry that would last until their final fight in October of 2001.

Here is a look at all nine rounds of fights between Probert and Brashear.