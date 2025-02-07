fb
Saturday, February 8, 2025
Detroit Red Wings

Bob Probert’s first career NHL fight is exactly what you would expect [Video]

W.G. Brady
Bob Probert, a name synonymous with the grit and grime of ice hockey, especially when talking about the Detroit Red Wings and NHL fighting legends, etched his name into hockey lore from his very first NHL game. On November 11th, 1985, Probert announced his arrival on the big stage in a manner that would define his career: with his fists.

Probert’s Debut Fight: A Sign of Things to Come

During a game against the Vancouver Canucks, Probert, a rookie at the time, found himself toe-to-toe with another first-year player, Craig Coxe. This wasn't their first dance, as the pair had previously clashed in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). The history between them added an extra layer of intensity to what would be the first of many memorable fights for Probert in the NHL.

The Fight Itself

The fight was a classic heavyweight bout, with both rookies eager to make an impact. The video of the fight shows Probert and Coxe exchanging blows in a furious back-and-forth. Each punch thrown with the raw intensity of young enforcers trying to carve out their role on their respective teams. It’s a spirited contest that ends with Coxe eventually going down to the ice, and Probert standing tall.

A Legacy Begins

This fight was more than just a rookie scuffle; it was the beginning of Bob Probert's legacy as one of the toughest and most feared enforcers in NHL history. His ability to both intimidate and stand up for his teammates made him a beloved figure in Detroit, where toughness and grit have always been cherished traits.

Video Highlights

For fans of hockey fights and the Red Wings, the video of this fight is a must-see. It not only showcases the ferocity and determination of Probert but also encapsulates an era of the NHL where physicality and fighting were integral to the game’s identity. Probert's first NHL fight is exactly what fans of his brawling style would expect—in

