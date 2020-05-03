41.2 F
Bob Quinn comments on Detroit Lions QB situation

When Bob Quinn went out and signed quarterback Chase Daniel to a 2-year deal, I immediately predicted the Detroit Lions would not draft a QB in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Well, the draft is in the books and the Lions made nine picks without selecting a quarterback which means they will go into 2020 season with Matthew Stafford as the starter and Chase Daniel as his backup.

Quinn recently joined Sirius XM NFL Radio and hosts Alex Marvez and Gil Brandt and he spoke about the Lions quarterback situation.

“We evaluated the quarterback position from top to bottom this year,” Quinn responded. “We were fortunate enough to see Jordan Love (Packers 1st-rounder) at the Senior Bowl, spend time with Tua (Tagovailoa, No. 5 overall to Miami), (Justin, No. 6 overall to the Chargers) Herbert and all these guys.

There were a few guys on our board we liked later (rounds), but when the time came, we had other guys that were rated a little bit higher than them.”

Quinn is clearly happy with his quarterback room.

“The quarterback position for us is, Matthew (Stafford) is our guy,” Quinn said emphatically. “We signed Chase Daniel to a multi-year deal to be our backup. Experienced, veteran quarterback that has gone in and played in a lot of games. We feel like we upgraded the backup quarterback position with Chase.”

–Quotes via Jeff Risdon, Lions Wire — LINK

