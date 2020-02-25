36.6 F
Detroit Lions News

Bob Quinn gives extremely good update on Matthew Stafford

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

On Tuesday, Detroit Lions GM was in Indianapolis for the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine and while speaking to the media, he gave an extremely positive update on quarterback, Matthew Stafford.

Quinn notes that Stafford is already working out and that he will be fully ready for the Lions offseason program.

Then, the Lions GM dropped a comment that should have everyone excited.

When Quinn was asked how he knows when it’s time to replace a QB, he noted that Stafford’s arm strength is still great and he might be more athletic now than he was four years ago.

The Stafford haters may shake their heads at this but for those of us who still believe in him, this is an outstanding update from the man in charge.

Bob Quinn: Detroit Lions 'trying to explore' trade for Darius Slay

