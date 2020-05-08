41.2 F
Bob Quinn says Matthew Stafford is trying to build camaraderie with new Lions

Thankfully, we now know who and when the Detroit Lions will be matched up against in the upcoming season, as the schedule was made public last night.

And now we have details on another matter of importance – the mindset of quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Lions GM Bob Quinn revealed during an interview last night following the schedule release that he spoke with Stafford last week regarding the team’s offseason additions, and that he’s already getting better acquainted with them, as you can see in this video.

The Lions were active in free agency, bringing aboard several new faces along with adding Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah with the 3rd overall selection in last month’s NFL Draft.

If No. 9 is happy, you know Quinn and the Lions will be too!

By Michael Whitaker

