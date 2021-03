Sharing is caring!

According to the New York Giants, they have added Bob Quinn‘s former right-hand man with the Detroit Lions.

The Giants have announced they have added Lions former VP of player personnel Kyle O’Brien as their senior personnel executive.

Best of luck to Kyle, he is a good dude.

