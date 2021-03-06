Bob Quinn’s top 2 right hand men let go by Detroit Lions

Sharing is caring!

This time around, the Detroit Lions are not playing games when it comes to cleaning house.

Not only have they hired a new GM and Head Coach but most of the new coaching staff is fresh blood.

Now, according to reports, the Lions have also decided to move on from former GM Bob Quinn’s top 2 right hand men.

According to various reports, the both Kyle O’Brien and Jimmy Raye are no longer employed with the team.

From Detroit Free Press:

O’Brien was one of Quinn’s first hires, serving most recently as Lions vice president of player personnel.

Raye spent three seasons with the Lionsas a senior personnel executive.

He was vice president of player personnel and assistant general manager for the Houston Texans in 2017, and spent 17 years in a variety of roles with the San Diego Chargers in 1996-2012. New regime, new Lions! We hope!