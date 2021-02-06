Bobby Ryan explains how Red Wings can turn around their season

Sharing is caring!

After a modest 2-2 start to the 2020-21 NHL Season, the Detroit Red Wings are once again back in the free-fall mode that was the theme of last year’s disastrous campaign.

An 0-6-2 record in their past eight has the team reeling, though there were positive signs in last night’s 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

For forward Bobby Ryan, the recipe to turn things around is a rather simple one.

“We have to find the things we did well, find those bullet points and build on them,” he explained after practice today.

Ryan was a breath of fresh air for Detroit in their first few games, setting a team record for the most goals scored in his first few games with the franchise. But his offensive output, like the rest of the team’s, has dried up of late.

And without the offensive production, the team won’t be winning any high scoring affairs in a League built on scoring. Instead, Detroit’s victories will have to come from tight contests until the offense begins to click once again.

“We have to understand we’re not going to win track meets in this league; it’s going to be low scoring, one-goal games,” he said. “It can get mentally waring when you’re on the losing side, but you just have to continue to go to work and do those little things and build on those little things, and you’ll start seeing the fruit of your labor.”

“We have to do it relatively quickly. There’s no runway to kind of get behind teams.”

The Red Wings will continue their six-game road swing with two games against the Florida Panthers, who took both games from Detroit back at Little Caesars Arena late last month.

– – Quotes via Detroit Red Wings official Twitter Feed Link – –