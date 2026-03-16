Detroit Lions Could Sign Future Hall of Famer to Sure Up Defense

The Detroit Lions could still be looking for help at linebacker, and one intriguing possibility continues to surface.

What if Detroit turned to a future Hall of Famer?

Veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner, who is preparing for his 15th NFL season, remains one of the most productive defenders in football despite being 35 years old.

With linebacker Alex Anzalone no longer in the picture, Wagner could represent a veteran solution in the middle of Detroit’s defense.

Wagner Still Producing at a High Level

Even at this stage of his career, Wagner continues to deliver elite production.

The former Washington Commanders linebacker with 162 total tackles, including eight tackles for loss.

According to Pro Football Focus, Wagner also posted a 78.6 overall defensive grade, highlighted by outstanding run defense and pass-rushing metrics.

Those numbers show that Wagner is still capable of playing meaningful snaps as a starting linebacker.

One of the Most Decorated Linebackers in NFL History

Few linebackers in league history have built the résumé Wagner has.

His career accolades include:

10 Pro Bowl selections

6 First-Team All-Pro honors

Super Bowl champion with the Seattle Seahawks

with the Member of the NFL All-2010s Team

Over his career, Wagner has recorded more than 2,000 total tackles, making him one of the most productive defenders of his generation.

At this point, his eventual place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame seems almost inevitable.

Why the Lions Could Make Sense

The Lions have built their defense around speed, physicality, and strong leadership in the locker room.

Adding Wagner could check several boxes.

He would bring:

Elite football IQ

Veteran leadership

Proven tackling ability

Immediate stability at linebacker

For a Detroit team with Super Bowl aspirations, adding a respected veteran like Wagner could provide a steady presence in the middle of the defense.

What the Contract Might Look Like

Wagner is not expected to command a massive long-term deal at this point in his career.

Current projections place his market value at roughly $7.7 million on a one-year contract, which could make him an affordable short-term option.

For a contender like Detroit, that kind of contract could represent a low-risk way to add a future Hall of Famer to the defense.

Would Detroit Actually Do It?

The Lions have generally prioritized younger players in free agency under general manager Brad Holmes.

Still, Detroit has shown a willingness to add experienced veterans when they believe the fit is right.

If the Lions want a linebacker who can step in immediately and stabilize the defense, Wagner could be one of the best remaining options on the market.